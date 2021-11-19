Friday, November 19, 2021
After Jordan, Egypt okays meat import from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Investment and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday Egypt has green-lighted the import of meat from Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, he said Egypt’s Veterinary Quarantine Department okayed ten Pakistani slaughterhouses for meat export. “This has been done as a result of audit conducted by the Egyptian Veterinary authorities,” the adviser said.

“This is a part of our policy of geographical & product diversification. Our exporters are urged to go full speed ahead to capitalize on this opportunity as this sector has immense potential.”

On October 28, Razak Dawood had announced that Jordan has green-lighted three Pakistani slaughterhouses to export meat to the Middle Eastern country.

MOC [Ministry of Commerce] is glad to inform that Jordan has notified three of Pakistan’s slaughterhouses for export of bovine, sheep, goat & camel meat to Jordan,” he tweeted.

The PM aide urged exporters to “take advantage of the opportunities offered by this non-traditional market for meat and to seek other sectors like potato, mango, kinnows & onions to diversify exports from Pakistan.”

