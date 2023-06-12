After losing job to AI, Woman gets bizarre job ideas

In a recent turn of events, a copywriter faced the unfortunate reality of losing her job to artificial intelligence (AI). Despite the initial setback, she displayed resilience and determination by applying for a position to train AI to perform her former role.

The woman named Emily, known as @emilyhanley69 on TikTok who claimed that she lost her job due to artificial intelligence (AI), applied for the role to train AI to do her job.

Emily shared her story on the popular social media platform, expressing her concerns about the impact of AI on job prospects. She revealed that her company had laid her off, replacing her with AI as a more cost-effective alternative. Faced with financial difficulties, Emily saw an opportunity in the job opening to train the software in copywriting.

“I’m going to have to take it because I cannot afford my apartment,” Emily candidly shared, admitting that she was forced to sell her possessions and make sacrifices. She acknowledged that while AI may diminish her chances of finding similar job opportunities in the future, she felt she had no other choice.

However, Emily revealed that she did not receive the offer for the training job. This development sparked a range of reactions from her followers on TikTok, each offering their own perspective on the situation.

Some advised Emily to embrace the situation and market herself as an AI consultant who trains AI to write, suggesting that she could carve out a new career path in this emerging field. Others expressed skepticism about the ability of AI to fully replace human writers, emphasizing the risk of companies ending up with similar copy in the market.

Moreover, one user came up with a genius plan to “train AI to do the job wrong” as a form of revenge.