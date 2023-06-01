After petrol, govt announces cut in LPG prices

KARACHI: In a move aimed at providing relief to inflation-hit masses, the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday reduced the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of June 2023, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was decreased by Rs37 per kg after which the LGP price is fixed at Rs197 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of a domestic cylinder of LPG also cut by Rs438.22 to Rs2321.

Last night, the federal government reduced the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products for the next 15 days.

Dar announced the reduction in petrol price by Rs8 per litre, diesel price by Rs5 per litre and light diesel by Rs5 for the next 15 days.

The new price of petrol had been reduced from 270 to Rs262 per litre, diesel from Rs258 to Rs253 per litre and light diesel from Rs152 to Rs147 per litre.

Meanwhile, no changes were made in the kerosene price which is stable at Rs164.70 per litre.