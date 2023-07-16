After PPP, PML-N also decides to join GB govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has also decided to join Gilgit Baltistan government after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the power-sharing formula regarding the Gilgit Baltistan government has been finalized and the power will be shared on the basis of majority.

Sources said PPP will get three posts in the government, they will be given the office of deputy speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and two ministries, and PML-N will also get two ministries.

PPP has nominated candidates for the ministries including Engineer Ismail and Shehzad Agha. Peoples Party have four, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz three members in the GB assembly.

Haji Gulbar Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forward bloc was elected new Chief Minister of the GB region recently. He had received the support of 19 lawmakers, also included the PPP and PML-N members.

In 32 members house, PTI had 19 members, PPP four, PML-N three, Muttahida Wahdat-i-Muslimeen three, JUI-F one, and two other members.

Former CM of the region had nominated Raja Azam Khan for the coveted position with the approval of the PTI chief, which failed to win the majority of the legislature.

People’s Party has also been a partner in Azad Kashmir government.