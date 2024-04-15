27.9 C
After Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reduces roti price

PESHAWAR: Following footsteps of Punjab, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government also announced reduction in price of roti across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah announced the reduction in price of roti (flat bread made in tandoor).

According to the minister, the price of 100-gram roti is fixed at Rs15 and 120-gram roti at Rs30. “The KP government will continue to take steps for the welfare of the people,” he said.

He also vowed that the government would take more people-friendly measures to provide relief.

Meanwhile, the federal government also reduced prices of roti and naan in Islamabad.

Following a notification issued by the capital’s district administration, the new price of roti has been set at Rs16, while the price of naan has been fixed at Rs20.

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz announced that the Punjab government has reduced the prices of roti (flat bread made in tandoor) and fixed it at Rs16.

District Commissioner (DC) Lahore issued the notification of the reduction in roti prices. As per the notification, the price of 100-gram roti is fixed at Rs16, while 120-gram roti will be available at Rs20.

 

 

