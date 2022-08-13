After SBP governor, appointment of NBP President also faces delay

ISLAMABAD: After a delay in appointment of the State Bank of Pakistan governor, the federal government has delayed appointment of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president following differences among the unity government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the interviews of as many as 10 candidates were scheduled for today, however, they were delayed citing busy schedule of the finance minister.

“Khursheed Zafar is likely to become the NBP President,” they said, adding that the names of Javed Qureshi, Sultan Naheed, Tariq Hassan Qureshi, Hassan Raza, Tahir Yaqoob, Farrukh Iqbal Khan, Tariq Jawed, Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed and Imran Sarwar were also among the candidates to be interviewed today.

The sources in finance ministry said that the interviews will be rescheduled again.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has previously announced multiple deadlines to appoint the governor SBP, however, none of them materialized yet.

On July 21, Miftah Ismail said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor would be appointed by next week.

Addressing the media, along with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the finance minister said: “The new SBP governor appointment will be finalised by next week and the federal government will not artificially control the currency value.”

The SBP currently does not have a permanent governor as Deputy Governor Murtaza Syed is running the affairs as the acting governor.

Comments