After Zubair Umar, another key PML-N leader quits party

Another key Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader has parted ways with the party days after former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair ended decades-long association with the ruling party.

As per details, Abbas Khan Afridi, former federal minister and Senator, announced on Sunday to quit PML-N as well as politics.

“I am quitting PML-N as well as politics,” he said, adding that he will not join any political party in the future as his politics ended with his leader Nawaz Sharif.

Abbas Khan Afirdi, who contested election 2024 from Kohat on PML-N ticket, said that politics in Pakistan based on lies and only hypocrites can do politics in this country.

According to ECP results, the PTI-backed independent candidate Shehryar Afridi won the seat of NA-35 by securing 128,491 votes having a lead of 71,307 votes over the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abbas Khan Afridi, who came in second position with 57,184 votes.

Previously, he served as federal minister for textile during third tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

Abbas Afridi was also the second highest tax payer in the country in 2013.