Age limit increased for govt jobs

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has granted general relaxation in upper age limit up to 43 years for government jobs, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Outgoing Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has signed the summary of Services and General Administration Department, granting general relaxation in upper age limit up to 43 years for government jobs.

According to the summary, the initiative would provide employment opportunities in the public sector to many jobless youths.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government in January 2023 approved a summary for increasing the upper age limit for its jobs to 43 years for government jobs.

The government of Sindh allowed relaxation upto maximum of 15 years in the upper age limit to all the applicants applying for the vacancies Sindh government departments.