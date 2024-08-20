Agencies expand probe, arrest six staffers of Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Security agencies have expanded investigations and arrested six more members of the jail staff over aiding PTI founder, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The detained staff members of the jail also included three women, sources said. “The detained jail employees have been included a sweeper, two lady wardens and three CCTV monitoring personnel,” sources said.

Security officials have taken mobile phones of the employees in their custody. “Women staffers were exchanging messages between Bushra Bibi and the PTI’s founder,” sources said.

Former Adiala jail deputy superintendent Zafar Iqbal was recently returned home after his arrest on charges of aiding former prime minister Imran Khan, sources said.

According to sources, Zafar Iqbal was detained on August 13 for questioning over helping Imran Khan in jail.

Earlier, former IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig also returned to his residence in Lahore following what is said to be a ‘two-day detention’.

A staff member of Shahid Saleem Baig revealed that he had not been home for two days and his mobile phone was also switched off, the sources added. Shahid Saleem Baig’s wife, who is also a government servant, did not attend office for two days

Prior to this, it was reported that the former IG prisons was taken into custody two days ago, however, the reasons behind his purported detention were unclear.