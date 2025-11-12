Agha, Abrar attain career-best positions in ICC Rankings

Pakistan batter Salman Agha and spinner Abrar Ahmed have attained career-best positions in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after some fine performances in their home series against South Africa and Sri Lanka this past week.

Salman’s match-winning 105 not out off 87 balls in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi that followed scores of 69 and five not out in a preceding series against South Africa has helped him gain 14 places and reach 16th position in the batting rankings as he becomes the second highest-ranked player from Pakistan in this format after Babar Azam, who is seventh.

Abrar’s hauls of three for 53 and four for 27 against South Africa have lifted him 17 places to 20th among bowlers and he is now just four slots behind Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s leading bowler in the format in 16th position.

Other batters to move up the batting rankings include Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (up one place to sixth), South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (up four places to 15th), Pakistan’s Saim Ayub (up 18 places to 35th) and South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke (up eight places to 49th).

The bowling rankings in the format see Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga (up one place to ninth) and Asitha Fernando (up six places to 25th) progress along with Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf (up three places to 28th) and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane (up three places to 48th).

In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, India’s Shubman Gill has moved up eight places to 22nd among batters following scores of 46 and 29 not out against Australia. New Zealand’s Tim Robinson (up 18 places to 23rd) and West Indies’ Rovman Powell (up four places to 30th) have also gained after the fourth match of their series that New Zealand currently lead 2-1.