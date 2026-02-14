Agha wishes Abhishek speedy recovery ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has voiced admiration for India’s opener Abhishek Sharma ahead of their marquee showdown in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, expressing hope that the left-hander recovers in time to feature in Sunday’s contest.

Speaking on the eve of the high-voltage encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Agha made it clear that Pakistan want to test themselves against India at full strength, underlining Sharma’s growing stature in international cricket.

“Abhishek is obviously a quality player. I hope he’s recovering well and is available because we want to compete against the best team they have,” Agha said during the pre-match press conference.

The Indian opener had missed his side’s previous outing after being hospitalised with a stomach infection, though India still secured a commanding 93-run victory over Namibia.

Sharma has enjoyed notable success against Pakistan, scoring 110 runs in three matches at a striking rate of 189.65, making his availability a key talking point ahead of the clash.

Addressing another subject, Salman Ali Agha dismissed ongoing chatter around the bowling action of spinner Usman Tariq, reiterating that he has already been cleared.

“There has been talk about Usman Tariq’s action, but he has been cleared twice. I don’t know why the discussion continues. It does not affect him at all,” the skipper stated.

“We are ready to play good cricket. We understand the conditions and the pitch. All 15 players are important, and anyone can play,” he said, confirming that the final XI will be decided after assessing the surface.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s historical struggles against India in World Cups, Salman Ali Agha admitted the past has not always been favourable but stressed that the team is focused on learning and improving.

“Our record hasn’t been great, but we have learned from history and will try to play well tomorrow,” he noted.

When asked about India’s strong batting lineup and the form of Babar Azam, Agha remained calm and confident, insisting Pakistan are focused on their own execution.

“Babar is scoring runs, and it is not a concern for us. Hopefully, he continues tomorrow as well,” he said with a composed smile.