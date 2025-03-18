Here’s how to apply for Punjab’s Aghosh program 2025

The Punjab government has introduced the Aghosh program 2025, a unique initiative designed to enhance maternal and child health among underprivileged families.

This program provides phased financial assistance of up to Rs23,000 to pregnant and lactating women, as well as mothers of children up to two years old, across 13 districts in the province.

Objectives of the Aghosh Program

The Aghosh program aims to address critical maternal and child health challenges in Punjab’s rural and underdeveloped regions. The key objectives include:

Financial Aid: Providing financial assistance to pregnant and lactating women to cover health-related expenses.

Hospital-Based Deliveries: Encouraging hospital-based deliveries to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

Regular Check-Ups: Ensuring regular antenatal check-ups and postnatal care.

Child Immunization: Promoting child immunization and early health monitoring.

Awareness and Education: Raising awareness about nutrition, hygiene, and family planning.

Eligibility Criteria and Registration Process

To qualify for financial assistance under the Aghosh program, applicants must meet the following conditions:

Target Group: Pregnant women, lactating mothers, and mothers of children up to two years old.

Residency: Applicants must reside in one of the 13 selected districts of Punjab. Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Khushab, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Taunsa Sharif

Identification: A valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is mandatory.

Medical Documentation: Proof of pregnancy, lactation, or a child’s birth certificate is required.

Women seeking to benefit from the program must register in person at designated health facilities across Punjab. The registration process involves visiting a health facility, consulting a health worker, submitting required documents, and electronic registration using the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system.

Financial Assistance Details

The Aghosh program provides financial aid in phases to ensure continuous medical care for both mothers and infants. The breakdown is as follows:

Registration: Rs2,000 upon initial registration at a government health facility.

Antenatal Check-Ups: Rs1,500 for each scheduled check-up during the 3rd, 6th, 7th, and 9th months of pregnancy. Total: Rs6,000 for completing all four visits.

Delivery at a Government Health Facility: Rs4,000 for giving birth at a public hospital or health center.

Postnatal and Newborn Care: Rs2,000 for the newborn’s first check-up within 15 days of birth. Rs2,000 each for the first and second measles vaccinations. Total: Rs4,000 for immunization support.

Birth Registration: Rs5,000 for registering the child’s birth certificate (B-Form/CRC) with NADRA and updating the EMR system.

Benefits of the Aghosh Program

The initiative aims to alleviate financial barriers and promote better healthcare access among vulnerable communities. Some of the key benefits include:

Regular Health Monitoring: Ensures timely medical check-ups for both mother and child.

Financial Assistance: Helps families cover pregnancy and childcare-related expenses.

Improved Healthcare Utilization: Encourages deliveries at government hospitals, reducing home-birth risks.

Awareness and Education: Educates women on maternal health, hygiene, nutrition, and family planning.

In case of registration issues or payment delays, beneficiaries can seek help through local health facilities or the program helpline.