AGP submits report in IHC in missing Baloch students’ case

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General of Pakistan submitted the missing persons committee’s report in the Islamabad High Court in missing Baloch students’ recovery case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the implementation case with regard to recommendations of the commission constituted for recovery of the missing Baloch students.

Imaan Zainab Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha appeared as the lawyers of missing Baloch students.

Justice Kayani while hearing the case asked, how many terrorism cases reported against Baloch students in last 10 years. “How many students were arrested, disappeared or harassed,” the bench questioned.

The AGP said that the intelligence agencies could not harass any citizen adding that ‘some progress’ has been made over the matter. “Now you will summon secret agencies to police station,” the bench asked. “No sir,” said the AGP.

“No one questions their working under the law, we only want to prevent the acts against law,” court said.

“It will be good if we know the agencies working mechanism. The FIA and police could investigate under the law, the agencies assist them in investigation,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar said. “We have to work within the domain of the law,” he further said.

“No Pakistani journalist or parliamentarian supporting terrorists, no person hindering state entities from working under the law,” the bench observed.

The Attorney General said that until the issue not being resolved politically, the matter will not be settled. “It means they accept it a political issue, we don’t have to invited from outside to decide the matter,” Justice Kayani said. “Mistakes used to happen and we have to move ahead while learning from mistakes,” the Judge observed.

“It is 21st hearing and several students have been recovered with your hard work,” Justice Kayani told the AGP.

Attorney General Mansoor Awan said that the state should have demonstrate empathy, “Our economy has declined so much”.

“How could the domestic or international investors will invest in these circumstances,” Justice Kayani observed.

“We have done much work in missing persons’ cases, remaining will also be completed, give us some time,” AGP asked the court. “Political solution also being sought,” he added.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the families of missing persons not being provided information. “Do you think the information given to the court has not been correct,” Justice Kayani questioned.

“The AGP’s efforts are laudable in the case, with his efforts several missing persons have returned to their homes”, the bench observed.

“Courts will continue working as the missing persons cases reaching to court. There is no single case, which will ends with the court order,” Justice Kayani remarked.

Attorney General said that the missing persons issue will be taken in the next two sessions of the cabinet. “The committee should be constituted of the officers below the DIG level for convenient coordination,” AGP asked.

“I am issuing order, you see it,” the bench told the AGP and Imaan Mazari.

The court later adjourned hearing of the case until June 14.