“Agriculture is on verge of collapse,” says Pakistan Kisan Ittehad

Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (PKI) chairman on Wednesday claimed the country’s “agriculture sector is on the verge of collapse,” ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad chairman Khalid Hussain said, the cost of agricultural production has jumped to to Rs3,400, but farmers are receiving only Rs2,000, resulting in a loss of Rs1,106 billion.

Criticising the provincial leadership, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad chairman Khalid Hussain said Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is yet to meet with farmers and seems unwilling to engage in dialogue.

He warned that while farmers may survive on simple meals like lassi, chutney, and roti, the real concern is for the 250 million people who depend on agriculture.

Another Kisan leader, Khalid Khokhar said that the difficulties faced by farmers have already led to a decline in rice exports.

“If this continues, Pakistan may be forced to import wheat,” he warned.

Khokhar further expressed concern over a significant expected drop in wheat cultivation next year, though emphasized that farmers do not wish to abandon farming.

Earlier, Chairman of the Kisan Ittehad, Khalid Hussain Bath, warned that if the government fails to fix the wheat price, farmers would be left with no option but to stage a hunger strike in Islamabad.

“We are being told that the wheat will not be purchased directly by the government but by a third party—but how will Punjab’s farmers understand a European-style procurement system?” he questioned. “Farmers don’t even understand how to use storage systems.”