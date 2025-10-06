'Saiyaara' star Ahaan Panday to romance Sharvari in YRF movie

Bollywood’s rising star Ahaan Panday, of the Box Office blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’, will star opposite Sharvari Wagh in his yet-to-be-titled YRF romance action flick, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

As reported by the Indian media, young actor Ahaan Panday, who has already signed a three-film deal with movie giant Yash Raj Films, with the first project of the contract being an action-packed romance drama, will share the screen with Sharvari Wagh in his sophomore feature, directed by celebrated filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, of big hits ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bloody Daddy’ fame.

“You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres,” quoted a source close to the development. “With Saiyaara creating history at the box office, Ahaan Panday is today the biggest Gen Z male actor of our country. Sharvari was also a part of a 100-crore blockbuster Munjya.”

“After decades, you have debutants and young actors with box office credibility. This excites big film-makers like Ali Abbas Zafar to make a young film that has romance at its core but is also an action entertainer,” the insider added. “Ali has two of the best actors with him now for his vision to create a young action romance that is rooted in its emotions.”

The tipster went on to explain, “In a love story, it is important that both the boy and the girl stand out, and they both look incredibly good on screen. Ali has Ahaan and Sharvari, a pairing that no one has seen in any photo or video, which will add to the curiosity of the audience.”

“Knowing Ali’s mind, you can expect him to create two fantastic characters who will be delightful to watch on screen together as a pair,” the source concluded.

Earlier reports suggested that the script has been locked and the makers are currently brainstorming on the music before taking the project to the floor in early 2026.