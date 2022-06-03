Ahad Raza Mir teases his look from Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’

Showbiz A-lister Ahad Raza Mir dropped the first glimpse of his Netflix series ‘Resident Evil’ on social media, Thursday.

Turning to his Instagram account yesterday, Ahad shared a sneak peek into his look from the upcoming series ‘Resident Evil’. Although the makers, as well as cast, have been quite tight-lipped about the details, Mir shared a look to enthrall his fans who were disappointed to not spot him in the teaser.

“Hope this brings you some “JOY” 💊,” read the caption with the picture which sees him lying on a bed.

Thousands of Mir’s fans reacted to the post. “Seeing you brings us joy,” wrote one of the fans in the comment, “You’re gonna nail this” remarked another on the photo and video sharing site.

“Why do I think your name in Resident Evil will be Joy? Maybe Dr Joy something?” one of them speculated.

It is pertinent to mention that the news of his casting in the horror series first broke earlier this year. A report by the US-based news agency stated that the ‘details of Ahad Raza Mir’s character have not been disclosed yet’, while, the actor shared a poster of his upcoming project.

Later, he also promoted the teaser clip on his social media account.

The story of the Resident Evil series, which will stream from July 14, tells the story of Jade Wesker who fights for survival after a global apocalypse happened due to the spread of a deadly virus.

Lance Reddick will be the central role of Albert Wesker. Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez will be seen in the show among others.

It is co-directed by Rachel Goldberg, Rob Seidenglanz, Batan Silva, and Bronwen Hughes. It is co-written by Garett Pereda, Shane Tortolani, Mary Leah Sutton, Lindsey Villarreal, Kerry Williamson, Andrew Dabb, and Tara Knight.

Oliver Berben, Andrew Dabb, Bronwen Hughes, Robert Kulzer, Martin Moszkowicz, Mary Leah Sutton, Kerry Williamson, and Jeff Howard.

