Ahmad Jawad: Ex-PTI info secy joins PML-N

LAHORE: Former secretary information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Saturday met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The former PTI senior leader Ahmed Jawad made the announcement during a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last month expelled its former secretary information Ahmad Jawad for launching tirade against party’s top leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media.

پی ٹی آئی کے سابق سیکرٹری اطلاعات احمد جواد نے صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن سے آج ان کی رہائشگاہ پر ملاقات کی اور مسلم لیگ ن میں شمولیت کا اعلان کیا- pic.twitter.com/C5FdTCusbj — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 12, 2022

PTI’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) said in a statement that on January 12 2022, a show-cause was served on Ahmad asking him to explain his position within seven days of the receipt of the notice But, the statement added the disgruntled leader did not respond to the notice.

Subsequently, on January 19, he was issued a final notice to explain his position within three days but instead of explaining his position, the dissident ‘lamented’ that he had written more than 40 tweets “while SCAD had taken notice of only two of his tweets”.

