Ahmad Jawad resigns as PM’s focal person on digital media

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media and Technologies Ahmad Jawad on Friday resigned from his office, ARY News reported.

Ahmad Jawad in his resignation said he cannot remain part of any ‘cheating’ and added that commissions are set up in our country to put the issues on the back burner.

“Preparations have started for the funeral of another truth,” Ahmad Jawad said while referring to a commission formed to investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

He appealed to the nation to stand with the truth and urged them to differentiate between truth and lie. “The time has come when youth should listen to the voice of their conscience.”

Read more: Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as law minister

Ahmed Jawad urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately announce the date of fresh elections.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar tendered his resignation for ‘personal reasons’.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar’s resignation came after he was spotted at the Asma Jahangir Conference where audiences chanted slogans against the institutions.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar sent his handwritten resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi. He stated that he could not perform duties as a federal minister for personal reasons.

Comments