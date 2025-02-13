Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar is getting married!

No, the shaadi season is not over yet! We have more showbiz stars to get married in 2025. And the next celebrity groom to get on the bandwagon is Ahmed Ali Akbar, who is set to tie the knot with Maham Batool.

Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui, Neelam Muneer, Hareem Sohail, Rehma Zaman, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, along with the impending wedding of Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed as well as the rumoured nuptials of Anmol Baloch – we have one more showbiz star who is all set to start a new phase of life, and it is none other than the acclaimed actor, Ahmed Ali Akbar.

While there had been speculations of Akbar’s wedding with lawyer and social media influencer Maham Batool for quite some time, no official announcement was ever made by either of them.

However, after the first pictures of Akbar and Batool, from their intimate Qawwali night, went viral on Thursday, it can now be confirmed that the ‘Parchi’ star is indeed all set to take the vows.

The widely circulated snaps from their pre-wedding festivities see the actor in a black kurta pajama, paired with a matching shawl and a deep red waistcoat. On the other hand, his ladylove looked absolutely stunning in a red and gold saree, paired with statement earrings and sleek makeup and hair.