Ahmed Chinoy Applauds Reduction in Electricity Tariffs, Commends Government’s Efforts

Karachi, April 3, 2025 – Ahmed Chinoy, H.I, S.I, Director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, has warmly welcomed the government’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs, terming it a significant and much-needed relief for the business community and the general public.

Chinoy praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team for their commitment to the nation’s economic stability and well-being. The reduction of Rs7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs7.59 per unit for industrial consumers is a commendable step towards reducing the cost of doing business and enhancing the productivity of industries across Pakistan.

“This reduction in electricity tariffs is a positive development that will undoubtedly support economic growth and provide much-needed relief to households and businesses alike. The government’s dedication to easing the financial burden on the public and fostering a conducive environment for economic activities is truly admirable,” said Ahmed Chinoy.

He also appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and its leadership for persistently advocating for measures that support the business community. “The FPCCI, under its dedicated leadership, has continuously highlighted the challenges faced by industries, and this reduction is a testament to the power of consistent and constructive dialogue between the private sector and the government,” he added.

Ahmed Chinoy extended his heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his entire team for taking this positive step. He expressed confidence that this initiative would boost investor confidence, stimulate economic activities, and pave the way for sustained growth.