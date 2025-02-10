Trade Bodies Oppose Holding of Elections in 2025, Urge Government to Reconsider Decision

KARACHI: Ahmed Chinoy H.I, S.I Chairman Pakistan Cloth Merchants Association strongly opposes the proposed holding of trade body elections in 2025, as the last elections were conducted recently in September 2024. The decision to call for fresh elections within such a short span undermines the stability and continuity required for effective governance within trade organizations.

The recent elections, held as per the Trade Organizations Ordinance, were conducted transparently and in accordance with established legal procedures. Calling for another round of elections in 2025 disregards the mandate given by the business community and disrupts the functioning of trade bodies at a critical time when economic and policy continuity is essential.

Mr Ahmed Chinoy further stated, “Holding elections so soon after the previous ones is not only unnecessary but also counterproductive. It creates uncertainty among trade organizations and diverts focus from crucial economic and business development initiatives.”

Chairman Mr Ahmed Chinoy further urges the government to reconsider this decision and allow the elected representatives to complete their term as per the existing framework. Any amendments to the Trade Organizations Ordinance should be made in consultation with stakeholders to ensure that trade bodies operate in a stable and effective manner.

We call upon all relevant authorities to engage in dialogue with the business community before implementing any decisions that could impact the functioning of trade organizations.