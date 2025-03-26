APS attack survivor Ahmed Nawaz honored with British Empire Medal

Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack survivor Ahmed Nawaz has been awarded the British Empire Medal, marking another proud achievement for Pakistan.

Ahmed Nawaz, who was injured in the December 16, 2014 APS Peshawar attack, received the prestigious honor from King Charles in recognition of his efforts to empower young people.

Speaking after receiving the medal, Ahmed Nawaz expressed his gratitude, calling the honor a source of pride and motivation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working for youth empowerment and global peace, thanking all those who supported him throughout his journey. He also emphasized his unwavering love for Pakistan, calling it an integral part of his faith.

This is not the first time Ahmed Nawaz has earned global recognition.

Read more: ‘I saw my friends and teacher die before my eyes’: APS survivor speaks

In March 2022, he became the President of the Oxford University Students’ Union, making him the second Pakistani after Benazir Bhutto to hold this prestigious position.

On December 16, 2014, terrorists attacked the APS, resulting in the tragic loss of 132 students and numerous teachers. Many survivors, including Ahmed, have faced lifelong challenges due to the horrific events of that day.

In 2015, the Government of Pakistan sponsored Nawaz’s medical treatment in the UK, where he was treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

After his recovery, Ahmed Nawaz pursued his education in London, continuing his journey of resilience and advocacy.