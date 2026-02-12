Ahmed Shehzad burst into tears on live TV after PSL snub

LAHORE: Former Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shehzad broke down in tears during a live television show while speaking about not being selected in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking on a private TV channel, Shehzad admitted that he became emotional after watching his former teammates take the field while he remained unpicked.

“I feel very sad. I still want to play,” he said.

The cricketer added that he often goes through self-reflection and accountability, questioning the reasons behind his exclusion. “After every auction, the days are particularly difficult for me,” he shared.

Shehzad said that having spent 18 years in cricket, watching the PSL unfold without being part of it is painful.

“PSL started in front of my eyes. I have given 18 years to cricket, and suddenly everything feels gone. It hurts a lot. I miss it, and sometimes I cry,” he said.

He also expressed disappointment that no board official has approached him for clarification.

“Why doesn’t someone come and talk to me and ask what happened? Let’s sort it out,” he said.

Shehzad revealed that there appears to be confusion among some franchise officials regarding his status. “New teams are being added to the PSL. One team even thought I was banned or had retired from cricket. There is no clarity about me,” he explained.

Becoming visibly emotional during the show, Shehzad said the most painful part this time was his nine-year-old son’s wish to see him play.

“This time, what hurts most is that my nine-year-old son wanted me to play,” Shehzad said, as his eyes filled with tears.

The host embraced him to offer comfort, while fellow guest Mohammad Amir also consoled him.

“My son sleeps next to me and says, ‘Baba, I remember you used to play. But now I will remember you better.’ That is what makes me emotional,” he added.