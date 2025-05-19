Ahmed Shehzad voices his support for Babar Azam

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has voiced his support for Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam following their early exit from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Zalmi crashed out of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League after facing a 26-run defeat to Lahore Qalandars in their tenth and final game a day earlier at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The game saw Zalmi chasing a revised target of 150 in 13 overs in a rain-reduced game.

Peshawar Zalmi batting lineup collapsed in the chase, and they were restricted to 123 for 8.

With the defeat, the side’s PSL 10 campaign ended in the group stage, the first time since the inception of the tournament.

Following the defeat, Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad came out in support of Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam, as he slammed the rest of the team members.

In a post on X, the opening batter called out people for expecting Babar Azam to win every single game single-handedly.

“Yes, Babar Azam is out of form. Yes, his last 50 was slow. But why is all the pressure always on him? Cricket is a team game. What are the other 10 doing? He was taking risks today which was the right approach,” he wrote.

Ahmed Shehzad added, “Where are the rest of the batters when it matters the most? Accountability can’t be selective.”

It is worth noting here that Peshawar Zalmi finished fifth in the PSL 10, with four wins and six defeats from ten matches.