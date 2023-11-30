Ahmed Shehzad reveals why he rejected T10 League contract

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad, who is impressing fans and former cricketers with his sublime performance in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023/24, opened up on why he prioritizes the domestic tournament over the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Ahmed Shehzad is representing Lahore Whites in the competition. He is the leading run-scorer with 213 runs from three innings at an average of 106.50 so far.

The right-handed batter, who has played 153 international matches for Pakistan and scored 5,058 runs with 10 centuries and 25 fifties to his name, revealed that he has refused a lucrative T10 contract despite getting the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) as he yearns to perform for Lahore Whites.

Ahmed Shehzad said he wants to set an example for youngsters by playing for his country first.

“I have respectfully refused a contract to play in the ongoing season of Abu Dhabi T10 League as I believe I have some unfinished business with my team Lahore Whites in National T20 Cup, and I want to carry on playing domestic cricket in Pakistan,” he tweeted. “I have always believed in putting Pakistan first, and I will continue to strive towards earning a place in the national team once again.”

He added, “I really appreciate the Pakistan Cricket Board for granting me NOC for T10 League, but I want to continue respecting our domestic cricket and set an example for youngsters watching me and others play in this tournament.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ahmed Shehzad had said that he is striving and making sacrifices to make his international comeback on the sidelines of the tournament.

“I am rendering these sacrifices to get into the Pakistan team,” he said. “Playing for Pakistan is an addiction unlike any other. Keep money and worldly possessions aside, You fight till death when you realize the importance of playing for the country.

“I have similar plans. I don’t have expectations from anyone except Almighty Allah. I try to adapt to any situation via my performances.”

