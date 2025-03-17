Pakistani cricketer questions Shadab Khan’s selection against New Zealand

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad criticised the team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan for his performance in the first T20I against New Zealand and questioned his inclusion in the squad.

In the first T20I against New Zealand, Shadab Khan scored only 3 runs and failed to take any wickets in his two overs.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Ahmed Shehzad asked what performance or merit-based criteria Shadab Khan had met to secure his spot.

“You’re talking about Shadab, tell me, what performance has he put up? Who brought him into the team? Let this series pass, the PCB has a different plan, and Shadab has been included in the team for a specific purpose,” Ahmed Shehzad added

Regarding rumors of Shadab Khan becoming the next captain, Ahmed Shehzad said that the authorities had sent a young New Zealand team to buy time.

Ahmed Shehzad added, “Such things are being said. We also want to know about these things, but it’s just the first T20I. Let’s see what happens next.”

The Pakistan cricket team faced a crushing nine-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first PAK vs NZ T20I on Sunday.

After being put to bat first at the Hagley Oval, the tourists’ opening pair Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz fell for a duck each.

Irfan Khan only managed to score just one run before his dismissal, leaving Pakistan struggling at 1/3 in 2.2 overs in the first PAK vs NZ T20I.

Allrounder Khushdil Shah scored 32 runs followed by captain Salman Agha who added 18 runs to the total. Pakistan were bundled out for 91 in 18.4 overs – their fifth-lowest score in the T20I format.

New Zealand chased down the target over the loss of just one wicket and 59 balls to spare.

The defeat in the first PAK vs NZ marked Pakistan’s worst in the format in terms of balls remaining.

Their previous worst was a nine-wicket defeat against Australia in 2018 when the Pakistan cricket team was defeated by nine wickets and 55 balls to spare.