Ahmedpur college principals booked in terrorism case over van cylinder blast

LIAQUATPUR: Two female college students lost their lives and 19 others were injured after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded in a college van in Ahmedpur East, ARY News reported.

The tragic incident occurred in the Liaquatpur area as the van was transporting students from three different private colleges back to their homes.

Rescue teams promptly responded to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. Among the victims, 19-year-old Tayyaba Abbas and 17-year-old Ujala later succumbed to their injuries. Four other students remain in critical condition at the Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Police have registered a terrorism case under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) at Saddar Police Station. The case has been filed against the principals of three different private colleges, administrative staff, van owner, and driver associated.

According to the FIR, the accused individuals opted for a poorly maintained LPG vehicle in order to save money, risking the safety of the students. Police is conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Earlier, a tragic gas cylinder explosion in Irum Colony, Mardan, late night collapsed the roof of a two-storey house, killing six family members and injuring two others, ARY News reported.

As per details, the blast, which occurred around midnight, flattened the upper structure of the residence.

Among the deceased were a husband, wife, and four other family members. Rescue officials promptly arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment and identification.