Ahmedpur: Women, children among seven die in roof collapse

AHMEDPUR: Seven people including women and children died when the roof of a mosque collapsed owing to rain near Ahmedpur east city in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the incident occurred near Ahmedpur east city in Bahawalpur district when the roof of a mosque collapsed burying hundreds of people under the debris.

The local people have taken shelter in the nearby mosque due to heavy rains and floods. However, the district administration failed to reach the spot while the residents were facing difficulties in relief activities

Almost 50 injured were pulled out from the debris by the local people and have been shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi has expressed grief over the incident, saying that the provincial government is always stand by the citizens. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

