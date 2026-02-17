Ahsan Iqbal meets Bangladesh’s interim leader Dr. Yunus

DHAKA: Pakistan’s Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal called on Bangladesh’s interim government leader Dr. Yunus here on Tuesday.

Ahsan Iqbal has arrived in Dhaka to attend the inauguration of the newly elected government of Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s minister in his meeting with Dr. Yunus exchange views over the matters of mutual interest.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers are expected to formally elect Tarique Rahman as their leader, with President Mohammed Shahabuddin then to administer the oath of office to the prime minister and his ministers later on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Yunus had earlier invited the prime ministers of Pakistan and India to attend the oath taking ceremony. He has also invited the heads of state of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesman said that the prime minister could not attend the inauguration ceremony owing to his overseas engagements.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal will represent Pakistan in the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected Bangladesh government.