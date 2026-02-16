Ahsan Iqbal to represent Pakistan in Bangladesh Cabinet's oath-taking

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will represent Pakistan in the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected Bangladesh government.

The foreign office spokesman here said that the prime minister could not attend the inauguration ceremony owing to his overseas engagements.

The Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh will administer oath to the newly elected prime minister and his cabinet in Dhaka on February 17.

“Pakistan’s participation in the ceremony has been an expression of the country’s support for the democratic process in Bangladesh and promotion of bilateral cooperation with it,” FO spokesman said.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman — the scion of one of the country’s most influential political dynasties — celebrated a sweeping victory in the nation’s general elections last Thursday.

The country’s interim government leader Dr. Yunus has invited the prime ministers of Pakistan and India to attend the oath taking ceremony. He has also invited the heads of state of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan.