Ahsan Khan reacts to government’s ‘lessen tea consumption’ suggestions

Pakistan’s leading film and TV actor, Ahsan Khan reacted to Federal Government’s suggestion for the nation to ‘lessen their tea consumption’.

Turning to his Instagram stories, the ‘Fraud’ actor shared a screengrab of a news headline reading “People in Pakistan urged to drink fewer cups of tea.” Khan further added a text to the picture: “But I love my chai 4 times a day atleast… ?” For those unversed, Ahsan Khan’s story came in response to Federal Government’s plea to Pakistanis ‘to lessen their tea consumption’. Earlier this week, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had urged people to lessen their tea consumption for some time because Pakistan is an importer of tea.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, the federal minister for planning and development advised the people of Pakistan to cut down on their consumption of tea until we become self-sufficient in its production. “I appeal to the nation to reduce tea intake by one or two cups daily because we borrow money for tea import as well.”

His statement launched a massive debate on the micro-blogging site as many representatives of the Pakistani nation – who undoubtedly loves ‘chai’ more than anything else – refused to be a part of this unjust demand.

Ahsan Iqbal urging the nation to cut down on chai im sorry but I can not be a part of this — Zoha. (@zohaaa) June 14, 2022

Did Ahsan Iqbal really ask the nation to cut down on chai? Did he honestly really ask us for that? Do they really think we’re that stupid — سعد راٹھور (@saadjamil36) June 14, 2022

Ahsan iqbal= Qoum Chai Kam piye. Qoum=👇 pic.twitter.com/TyhK3Obmgp — Syed Naveed Ahmad (@Naveed21314) June 14, 2022

Petition to cancel Ahsan Iqbal instead of chai — . (@larapredaaa) June 14, 2022

