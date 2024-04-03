‘If you want to win the love of your children…’: Ahsan Khan shares golden words

Pakistan’s A-list actor Ahsan Khan, a proud father of four children, shares a golden piece of advice on how to be loved by your kids.

Seasoned film and TV actor, Ahsan Khan, along with his two sons, was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when he candidly spoke about his personal life, family, kids as well as his career.

During the discussion, Khan advised, “All the men need to understand this – and I’ve learnt this over time – if you want to win the heart and love of your kids, it is very important to respect their mother, and they will naturally be in love with you.”

“If you do not respect their mother, the kids are never going to respect you, so this is an understood fact. If you want to gain their respect and love in future, do the same with their mother,” urged the ‘Sukoon’ star.

Pertinent to note here that Ahsan Khan and his wife Fatima are proud parents to four children, two sons and two daughters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was last seen in the recently-ended drama serial ‘Sukoon’, co-starring Sana Javed, Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sidra Niazi.

