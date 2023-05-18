Bollywood actresses will look like this in old age

Pictures of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) would imagine Bollywood actresses as old women are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The pictures were illustrated by AI artist Sahid using Midjourney software. His creation has left social media stunned.

“AI envisions Bollywood actresses gracefully embracing the passage of time, radiating wisdom and beauty as they age.

Made using Midjourney AI,” the caption wrote.

The first picture in the gallery showed Deepika Padukone as a senior citizen while Katrina Kaif with white hair.

Alia Bhatt had wrinkles on her forehead, while Anushka Sharma wore a saree and a bindi on her face. Shraddha Kapoor looked like a serious character in her click.

Kriti Sanon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan both had white hair but the latter looked way old than her fellow celebrity.

The popularity of Artificial Intelligence is increasing by each day as it is being used for different reasons with online searching being one of them.

However, illustrators and graphic designers are using the technology to great use. They are coming up with interesting and creative content which take people by surprise.