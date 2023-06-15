Four reasons AI will never supersede humans

For those fearing that the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will someday eat up all the jobs and robots will be giving alms to humans, I have a story to tell.

The era between the 1760s and 1820s marked some of the most enlightening times in the modern world. It was the industrial revolution, reaching far and wide into the West.

A drastic transition started appearing as the new visionary industrialists started pivoting from human labor to machine production, and why wouldn’t they?

It was cost-effective, it consumed less time, and the finished goods were manufactured in masses.

Just as the factory and industry manufacturing system was being applauded by the elites, on the other side of the fence there was a whole different ball game.

People were struggling in keeping their jobs intact from these unusually efficient machines and mechanical structures.

Waves of panic were hard-hitting towns and cities with words that these machines will utterly supersede humans.

Multitude series of protests were orchestrated by labor unions and opposition parties as they stated terming these the notorious offspring of the devil, sent to bring down doom on the naïve and innocent humankind.

Fast forward to today in this high-tech and unpredictable year of 2023, we witness a similar series of circumstances.

Individuals caught in a vacillation of weather these unstoppable seeming army of AI tools shall replace them.

We got a whole gang of Open Tools which have been reported to chaos in the labor market with a mere subscription of $20 a month. Furthermore, we have generative AI tools for videos, images, and text who claim to produce faster and better results with just a speck of input.

These tools learn and improve every year, making them accomplish tasks they couldn’t do earlier.

But you know what? Despite all the odds against people, AI still won’t be able to 100% replace humans, infect not even 60%,

Here’s why:

It is too generic and will remain so

Log onto your LinkedIn App for once and observe the lengthy statuses people are producing and you’ll notice a thing: these all seem too generic.

Many of these individuals proudly claim to be taking assistance from AI tools like Chat GPT. However, their posts and content seem all too much the same.

After reading for some time, it won’t be hard to identify an AI written consent from the organic one. No matter how much AI improves, it will still be easily detectable and therefore will drastically lose the interest of its potential viewers.

Organic content would be more worth it

French clothing, Italian automobiles, Swiss watches. Do you know what’s common in them apart from being luxury items?

3) It’s the large portion of their manufacturing is done by hand and not machines.

Roll Royce’s interior is done by hand. High-quality footballs in Sialkot are produced by hand. Million-dollar watches are designed and assembled by horologist maven by hand. Just like that, human-made content will become high-worth and would be afforded by a few.

Human-drawn or written content will be worth more in the future as more people will flock to AI for quick and easy solutions.

Creatives shall brand themselves as being organic rather than AI savvy.

Humans possess more drama in their content

It doesn’t matter how much improved an article is written in Chat GPT or how crips and creative an image has been generated by the Mid Journey; a time will come when AI will be left out of creativity.

Why? Because it has been feeding as so much as humans want it to absorb.

Yes, it might become efficient and solve your quick little issues, but real live creatives would be the ones taking care of the big-picture goals.

The intensity of drama and emotions produced by a human is still pretty much unmatched and what makes it squarely unique as compared to AI. And it is very likely to remain so.

AI will always lack the wisdom

AI can quote you the most inspiring sayings and fail at them at the same time. No matter how evolve AI becomes, it will always be deprived of crucial characteristics such as wisdom-based decision-making and understanding of what’s right or wrong. That is something only we humans can execute.

One thing to note is that AI is highly fact-based and lacks empathy and the genuine feeling of coming into one’s shoes while giving out decisions.

If this happens, the world would become devoid of feelings and sound judgment. And you’ll be only promoted based on your points registered and not because of the time when you did a complex series project at home but forgot to check in.

We, humans, make mistakes and go beyond our limits to achieve something simultaneously. AI will never acknowledge that, but a human will.

You want to know who AI will replace? The mediocre ones. Those will be the ones to fall. So, here’s a quick suggestion: Be exceptional.

That’s all for today.