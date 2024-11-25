Is your boss watching you? THIS AI system ignites workplace debate

A controversial AI monitoring software designed to track employee productivity and recommend automation replacements has sparked significant backlash on social media.

According to an international media outlet, this tool, which tracks detailed metrics of employee performance, has been widely criticised for its invasive and dystopian implications.

The uproar began when a post on Reddit described a sales pitch for the AI monitoring software, highlighting its extensive monitoring capabilities. Beyond traditional productivity tools, the AI evaluates employees based on various metrics, such as typing speed, mouse movements, and program usage. It categorises workers, creates detailed productivity graphs, and flags underperformers for management review.

The software’s features include keylogging, heat maps of user activity, and real-time monitoring. It also captures periodic desktop screenshots and records interactions with programs, generating comprehensive insights into employee behaviour.

If an individual’s performance falls below a certain threshold, an alert is sent to their superiors, requiring an explanation through an internal system.

What has particularly alarmed users is the dual functionality of the AI monitoring software. In addition to monitoring employees, it analyses workflows to identify areas for automation. The company behind the software also markets AI automation solutions, creating concerns about job security for those flagged as less productive.

The viral Reddit post has attracted widespread criticism, with many social media users describing the AI monitoring software as a harbinger of a toxic work culture. Critics argue that such intense scrutiny could stifle creativity and promote inefficiency by encouraging employees to focus on meeting arbitrary metrics rather than performing meaningful work.

The controversy underscores the growing debate around workplace surveillance and the ethical implications of AI monitoring software in employment practices. Many have urged workers to reconsider their career paths if their employers adopt such invasive technologies.

Read More: Employees fired for pretending to work through fake keyboard activity

Back in June 2024, several employees were fired from their jobs after they were found fooling their company through fake keyboard activity.

The incident occurred at US bank Wells Fargo, which terminated the employment of several workers who were found faking keyboard activity to pretend that they were working when they were not, a US media outlet reported.

While it was not clear whether the workers sacked were working from home or on office premises, the US bank said staff had been fired after “review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating the impression of active work”.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behaviour.”