Companies Are Spending Big on AI But Seeing No Payoff

Companies are investing billions of dollars into AI. They are upbeat about it in their statements and vision. And they proclaim proudly that they’re integrating it for the sake of not missing out.

An analysis study by the Financial Times on S&P 500 companies revealed that the majority of these companies fail to describe exactly how AI is helping them improve.

There’s no doubt that the biggest beneficiaries of AI have been the tech companies like Amazon, OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft. They have pledged to invest $300 billion in constructing AI infrastructure in 2025.

But far from the glitzy Silicon Valley, where the non-tech companies reside, AI fails to make a lasting impact on them.

Coca-Cola, a non-tech company, hailed its attempt to integrate AI into its core mission and operations. The company, however, failed to state exactly how AI is transforming the game for them. The only use of AI that has been evident from Coca-Cola’s side is its implication for making a commercial.

While all companies mentioned using AI in their filings, the majority highlighted risks and concerns despite positive feedback.

Also, non-tech companies have so far been unable to see how investing in AI has translated into bigger profits. Only the top tech giants, such as Meta, Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft, have been able to register higher margins. The credit goes to the chips they’re making and the cloud business, which is run by servers containing these chips.

While the return on AI seems skeptical, the level of investment being poured into AI has been phenomenal so far. The top tech companies have pledged to invest $300 billion in AI infrastructure alone this year.

But a study by Brain & Company suggested that the world cannot afford to fund AI enough. If the investment keeps coming, it would be challenging to afford it in the long run. Neither the enterprises nor the governments would have enough capital to keep up with it.

For now, firms like OpenAI are aggressively poaching investors. Sam Altman himself has mentioned in his blog that funding in AI will keep increasing for something that’ll benefit the whole of humanity. AI analysts and those applying it disagree with this.

Torsten Slok, Apollo Global Management’s Chief Economist, wrote that equity investors are being dramatically overexposed to AI. Everyone is spending a boatload of money, but with no guarantee of long-term profits

Businesses are unsure whether the cost of AI justifies the tools being sold by the tech firms. Applications like Coding agents, general AI agents, LLMs, generative AI models, and chatbots are fancy, innovative but have yet to add significant value.

The data being handed over by AI still needs double-checking. The material has to be proofread, and oftentimes, AI has produced unsatisfactory results.

Some of the reasons why businesses are finding it hard to profit from AI are that the sales aren’t growing enough. This is evident especially in the case of manufacturing giants.

Klarna, a Swedish buy-now-and-pay-later business with a $15 billion valuation, confessed that they had aggressively implemented AI to slash down their customer service department, only to regret and hire them back later.

John Lovelock of Gartner, an IT service management company, mentioned earlier this year that AI is in its “Hype” stage because of the insane “Euphoria” created by this new technology. It’s almost the end of 2025, and AI has yet to elude that cycle.

While Sam Altman, OpenAI boss, said in May that his ChatGPT was being used by 800 million people, its actual potential will not be realized unless big firms put it to some good use and have lucrative feedback about it.