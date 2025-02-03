AI tool introduced to check Roti roundness

Artificial intelligence continues to ease the work of people in everyday life and now a techie has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help check the roundness of roti.

This tool can be used to learn how to make a round roti but many fear that this tool could make women’s lives difficult by their in-laws.

“RotiChecker.ai”, promises to score roti’s shape with a perfect blend of tech and humor.

This idea came into the Indian IT expert’s mind when a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a nearly perfect image of her roti on social media, proudly calling it an “art”.

This prompted the IT expert to create a tool that could assess the roti’s shape and he did it with “RotiChecker.ai”.

The tool gave the roti an impressive score of 91 out of 100, and the screenshot quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of likes and shares.

He also shared a screenshot of Google Trends where the Roti Maker keyword had hundreds of searches.

The AI model was initially intended as a joke but soon gained widespread attention and now he is seeking an investor to procure the domain name, offering 10% equity in return.

The website, which features the slogan “Dough or Die: The Great Gol Roti Challenge”, is set to launch soon.

However, the tool has also sparked controversy, with some accusing the creator of promoting a “misogynistic” program that could be used to criticize women for their cooking skills.

He rejected the accusations, sharing posts from men who also shared photos of their rotis to be analysed by the AI. The techy stated that the platform is not exclusive to women and that anyone can use it.

The debate surrounding sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with over 450,000 views and a range of comments.

While some praised the innovation and humor behind, others criticized it as a “useless” AI creation.