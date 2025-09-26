Ignite Pakistan launches AI Wrapper Competition 2025 with Rs8.75mn prize pool

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has launched the AI Wrapper Competition 2025, a nationwide initiative aimed at encouraging youth, professionals, and researchers to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address real-world challenges in Pakistan.

Ignite National Technology Fund, under the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, is spearheading the competition, marking a significant step in Pakistan’s AI landscape.

The competition is designed to inspire participants to harness AI to solve pressing issues in various sectors, including education, health, governance, finance, and climate change. It will be held in five major cities—Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad—culminating in a grand finale in Islamabad.

Registration for the competition is now open at ignitecode.org.pk/aiwrapper. The deadline to register is October 10, 2025.

This initiative seeks to drive AI-driven innovation in critical national sectors, positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global AI innovation landscape. By focusing on high-impact areas, the competition aims to empower local talent to develop customized AI solutions that address Pakistan’s unique challenges, while also creating scalable applications that could benefit other nations facing similar issues.

With a total prize pool of Rs 8.75 million, the AI Wrapper Competition 2025 is one of the country’s most prestigious technology contests. In addition to the prize money, the competition offers participants the chance to turn their ideas into market-ready solutions, receive expert mentorship, and access pathways to represent Pakistan in international AI competitions, showcasing the country’s talent on the global stage.

On the occasion of the launch, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said: “The AI Wrapper Competition 2025 reflects our strong commitment to harnessing technology for inclusive growth, social impact, and economic progress. Under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a Digital Nation Pakistan, we are building platforms that not only empower our youth but also highlight Pakistan’s innovation potential on the global stage.”

The AI Wrapper Competition 2025 is more than a contest, it is a national movement to harness AI for social impact, economic growth, and digital transformation. By engaging innovators, startups, students and researchers nationwide, the initiative will play a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s standing as a leading technology destination and in shaping the future of Digital Nation Pakistan.