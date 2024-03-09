Aid boat readied as Gaza fighting rages before Ramadan

PALESTINE Territories: A boat carrying desperately needed aid for war-ravaged Gaza, where the UN has repeatedly warned of famine, prepared to sail from Cyprus as deadly fighting raged Saturday between Israeli troops and Hamas militants ahead of Ramadan.

The sea route aims to counter access restrictions, which humanitarians and Western governments have blamed on Israel, more than five months into the war which has left Gaza’s 2.4 million people struggling to survive, particularly in the Palestinian territory’s north.

A US charity, World Central Kitchen, said it was loading aid onto a boat in Cyprus — the closest European Union country to Gaza — in the first shipment along a maritime corridor the EU Commission hopes will open on Sunday.

“Our tugboat stands prepared to embark at a moment’s notice,” said Open Arms, an NGO partner in the effort.

With ground access limited, countries have also turned to airdrops of aid. Canada became the latest to say it would join such missions, but a parachute malfunction turned one delivery deadly on Friday. It was not clear which country had undertaken the lethal airdrop.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said three more children had died from malnutrition and dehydration, with the total of such deaths now 23.

Another 82 people were killed in strikes over the previous day, the ministry said, bringing the number of fatalities in Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive of Gaza to 30,960, mostly women and children.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign to destroy Hamas began after the movement’s October 7 attack on Israel resulted in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the volume of aid that can be delivered by sea will do little if anything to stave off famine in Gaza.

Ramadan truce looks ‘tough’

Still, the aid vessel was preparing in the Cypriot port of Larnaca.

“World Central Kitchen teams are in Cyprus loading pallets of humanitarian aid onto a boat headed to northern Gaza,” it said in a statement.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, in Larnaca on Friday, said a “pilot operation” would be launched in partnership with World Central Kitchen, and expressed hope the maritime corridor could open Sunday, supported by aid from the United Arab Emirates.

Senior United States administration officials said an effort announced Thursday by President Joe Biden for a “temporary pier” to receive aid off Gaza builds upon the maritime corridor proposed by Cyprus.

Biden also acknowledged that hopes for a new truce deal before Ramadan, the Muslim holy fasting month that could begin on Sunday depending on the lunar calendar, were “looking tough”.

Humanitarian workers and UN officials say easing the entry of trucks to Gaza would be more effective than aid airdrops or sea shipments.

Five Palestinians were killed and 10 injured by an airdrop in northern Gaza, said Mohammed al-Sheikh, emergency room head nurse at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital.

A witness, Mohammed al-Ghoul, told AFP he and his brother followed the delivery in the hope of getting “a bag of flour”, but when the parachute failed to open it “fell down like a rocket,” hitting a house.

Jordanian and US military officials denied that aircraft from either country caused the fatalities.

Belgium, Egypt, France and the Netherlands were also involved in the mission.

Canada’s Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen said his country would also partner with Jordan and WFP for aerial aid delivery.

“We’re looking at a serious risk of mass starvation in parts of Gaza, particularly in the north,” he said.