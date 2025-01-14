Aid convoy to Kurram departs with medicines, edibles today

KURRAM: The second aid convoy of trucks loaded with edibles, medicines and other essential items is set to depart from Tal to the strife-torn Kurram district on Tuesday under stringent security measures.

A convoy comprises of 45 cargo vehicles will move to Kurram after road clearance received, district administration sources said.

The lawlessness in the region and roadblocks have disrupted supplies to the district for long time causing severe shortage of edibles, medicines and other essential items in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed has said that steps being taken to provide relief to the people in Kurram district.

The authorities have initiated steps to implement the peace agreement brokered between warring tribes for maintenance of peace in Kurram district.

A protest sit-in has been continued in Mandori area of Lower Kurram. The protesters demanding compensation for the shops and houses affected during the lawlessness.

Section 144 has been imposed in the strife-torn Kurram district for a period of two months with ban over exhibition of arms and gathering of four or more people.

The decision comes amid concerns over attempts by miscreants to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.

Moreover, preparations have been completed for demolition of bunkers at Balash Khel and Khar Kali as part of the peace process under the peace agreement.

Under the peace agreement, all fronts in the district will be demolished by February 1, and weapons used in the tribal clashes will be collected and disposed of. The agreement was the result of extensive negotiations and aims at bringing lasting peace to the region.