Aiden Markram leaves field, set to miss rest of England match in CT 2025

South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram is set to miss the rest of the ongoing game against England at the Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi.

The batter, who was named captain in the absence of Temba Bavuma, left the field during the England inning after feeling discomfort in his hamstring.

Heinrich Klaasen took charge of the side in his absence during their third and final group-stage game of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

While the extent of Aiden Markram’s injury is not fully known, he did not return to the field in England’s inning.

Reports said that the South Africa batter will bat in the second innings only if required by the team as they are set to chase the 180-run target.

The injury is of concern for the side ahead of the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 where they will face either of New Zealand or India.

Meanwhile, South Africa bowled out England 179 in 38.2 overs at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The side need 180 to confirm a spot in the final-four contest of the ongoing tournament.

South Africa Playing XI: Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa, who sit on the second place in Group B, will qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final with any result apart from a heavy loss.