AIG Karachi stops policemen to arrest unvaccinated citizens

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas has stopped policemen from arresting unvaccinated citizens, ARY News reported on Friday.

After the cops arrested 38 citizens in Karachi for not receiving COVID-19 jabs nor carrying vaccination certificates, the metropolis police chief directed police officials not to arrest the unvaccinated citizens on roads.

The Karachi police chief said that he came to know about the arrests today that cops were arresting unvaccinated citizens.

He said in a statement that the orders had been issued for restaurants, hotels, wedding halls and private gatherings as people were restricted to enter the places without receiving COVID-19 jabs.

AIG Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas issued directives to the policemen not to arrest the citizens. He asked the cops to take action against the unvaccinated people along with the magistrate.

He clarified that policemen were not deputed to spread the fear among the citizens but to enforce the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On September 19, the Sindh government had decided to arrest unvaccinated people in the province after fresh directives being issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for expediting COVID vaccination in the country.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department in the light of fresh directives issued by the NCOC, travellers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20.

It further said that buses and other equipment of the transport companies would be confiscated over the presence of unvaccinated staff.

The hotel and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staffers including those involved in home deliveries. The unvaccinated travellers would not be able to avail of train services from now onwards.