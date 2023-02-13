AIG Karachi says ‘facing shortage of 18,000 personnel’

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho said Monday that they are facing a shortage of 18,000 police personnel, ARY News reported.

While addressing an event in Karachi, the AIG Karachi said that mobile snatching is the biggest issue in Karachi.

He added that an SOP was formulated to curb street crimes. He said that street crimes will be reduced after the issuance of a notification by the government.

Odho said that 3,200 mobile phones were snatched this year. The AIG said that they are facing a shortage of 18,000 police personnel. He added that 5,000 personnel will be recruited.

On February 5, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho had stated in his report that 93 street crime incidents took place in the metropolis within 24 hours.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho presented a detailed report of crimes that took place in the metropolis within a day to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The AIG spokesperson said that 93 street crime incidents included 36 incidents of mobile phone and cash snatching in a day. 10 incidents of dacoity and 69 thefts took place across the metropolis, whereas, eight cars and six motorcycles were snatched. Six shootouts took place between the criminals and police officials.

According to the report, seven criminals were arrested in wounded condition, whereas, eight suspected criminals were caught red-handed. 142 suspects were arrested including 27 street criminals, 24 drug peddlers and suppliers, a dacoit and a terrorist, whereas, arms were recovered from 13 suspects.

Moreover, the number of arrested suspects was 77 who were involved in different crimes. Police also seized 13 illegal weapons, four kilograms of charas, 15 stolen mobiles and 16 vehicles.

