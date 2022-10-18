AIG Karachi summons meeting on increasing street crime

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho summons an important meeting amid the increasing street crime in the city.

Increasing street crime, security of Chinese nationals, and local bodies’ elections will be discussed in the meeting.

SSPs of eight districts of Karachi, SSP foreign security cell and IGs of all three zones including DIG admin will attend the meeting. Strict security measures will be taken to avoid terror activities against foreign nationals in future.

The meeting will also look into the issue of Chinese nationals’ security and the recent attack on the Chinese doctor clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area.

Furthermore, security measures for upcoming local bodies elections will also come under discussion in the meeting that would be chaired by AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho.

Increasing street crime is an uphill task for city police. The meeting will be briefed on the prevailing law and order situation in the metropolis. In order to curb the rising street crime in Karachi, strict security measures will be taken in the meeting.

