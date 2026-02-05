AIIMS Bhopal: Masked man snatches mangalsutra inside lift, video goes viral

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal, a woman employee was allegedly targeted in a chain snatching inside a lift on the hospital campus, raising concerns over security arrangements at the premier medical institute.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in a lift located behind the blood bank, but came to light on Monday after CCTV footage of the crime surfaced.

According to news reports, the victim was on duty and travelling alone in the lift when a young man wearing a face mask entered.

The accused allegedly engaged her in casual conversation, asking about a medical department to avoid suspicion.

As the lift reached the third floor, the accused stepped out and suddenly turned back, attempting to snatch the woman’s mangalsutra.

The victim resisted, but the man allegedly pushed her before fleeing towards the staircase.

He managed to escape with the mangalsutra. After the snatching, the victim remained seated near the lift area, crying for nearly ten minutes before a security guard on routine rounds noticed her and informed senior officials.

The victim later submitted a written complaint at the Bagsewania police station. However, as of Monday evening, an FIR had not been formally registered, sources said, reports Dainik Jagran.

Notably, there was no security guard present in the lift area at the time of the incident.

As per report, due to the Sunday holiday patient footfall in the hospital was low. Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused fled the campus through the IPD gate after the incident.

The accused was yet to be identified. While incidents of theft have been reported earlier at AIIMS Bhopal, this is said to be the first case of chain snatching, sparking concern among hospital staff and visitors.

The incident highlights security lapses at the hospital, as the incident occurred without immediate guard presence, and the CCTV video (which shows the masked assailant in action) went viral on social media, including Instagram reels shared by various accounts.

Other reports identify the victim as Varsha Soni (an attendant in the gynaecology department) and describe similar details, with the robbery happening quickly after a brief conversation about department locations.

Police were investigating using campus CCTV, but no arrest was mentioned in initial reports from late January 2026.