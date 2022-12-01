Aima Baig announces sharing her version of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’

Singer Aima Baig announced she will be releasing a cover version of Kaifi Khalil’s song “Pyar Hua Tha” soon.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Aima Baig, sharing the poster on Instagram, wrote she decided to come up with her rendition after the beautiful melody of “Pyar Hua Tha” – sung in a beautiful voice – got stuck in her head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

“I recently did a cover of a beautiful melody I heard, with a beautiful voice and it got stuck in my head and I had to give it a shot,” the famed artist wrote. “Thanks to this amazing artist Kaifi Khalil for letting me sing his composition, there’s no ambiguity that nobody can do justice to his melody, especially the way he presented it.

“But I believe that is how, us artists should support each other. Hope you guys will like the cover… ❤️ Will be releasing it, very soon. 🫀”

Related – Aima Baig’s pictures with friends go viral

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig became Spotify’s most-streamed female artist in Pakistan for 2021. She said her dream came true. She was thanked for her amazing work this year by the music streaming portal.

Comments