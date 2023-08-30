27.9 C
Aima Baig to light up the Asia Cup opening ceremony with Nepali singer

With Pakistan all set to host the ACC Men’s Asia Cup for the first time in 15 years, prominent singer Aima Baig will light up the stage at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Aima Baig will headline the opening ceremony of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 along with the Nepali singer Trishala Gurung in Multan Cricket Stadium, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday.

In a post on the micro-blogging site, X (formerly termed Twitter), the board wrote, “Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium.”

“Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal’s Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal,” further read the announcement post.

As for the opening match, host Pakistan will take on Nepal in the curtain raiser, scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. on August 30.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the Playing XI for the Nepal fixture on Tuesday. The lineup features skipper Babar Azam, his deputy Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Babar Azam focused on Nepal rather than India ahead of Asia Cup

