Aima Baig cheers Green Shirts following Pak vs India defeat

Singer Aima Baig bucked up the cricket team of Pakistan following the defeat in the nail-biting clash against arch-rivals.

The ‘Do Bol’ singer, who along with fellow celebs including Ayesha Omar, Asim Azhar and Momin Saqib, witnessed the live action in Melbourne on Sunday, took to her account on the photo and video sharing application to boost the Green Shirts after Men in Blue chased the 160-run target in the final ball thriller.

Sharing the five visuals gallery from the MCG stadium on the gram, Aima Baig wrote, “Tum jeeto ya Haro, Humain tumsay pyaar hai, (Despite triumph or defeat, we love you). Pakistan will take this trophy home IA 🙏.”

“But apart from everything, it was one of the best experiences of my life, witnessing our Pakistani Cricket team play at the MCG, no matter what the results were and OMG being at one of the world’s biggest cricket stadium was jussssst awesome,” she detailed her experience.

About the nerve-wracking clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya’s partnership steered India to a thrilling victory by four wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

India chased down the total on the last delivery of the final over as Ravichandran Ashwin worked the ball over the mid-off fielder to snatch the golden run for his side and India finished at 160/6 in their quota of 20 overs.

