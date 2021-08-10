Aima Baig detoxes in the mountains, says people should do it more often

It seems like the mountains are calling and our celebs must go – the latest being Aima Baig.

After several celebs shared pictures of them vacationing in the north, Aima also made her way to the mountains to unwind last week and shared a photo dump from her mini getaway on Instagram on Monday.

Sharing how she couldn’t quite resist sharing her pictures after seeing other people’s images from their travels, Aima Baig said that she “wanted to feel cool too”, and cool she definitely is!

“These photos are from last week when I took a trip to Northern areas without tech, well I had my phone with me but I swear I wasn’t using it as much…” shared the Baazi singer.

She went on to add that she also steered clear of makeup and filters during her trip, and that “people should try this detox more often, it feels pretty amazing.”

We have to agree with Aima Baig on that one – a mini getaway without tech and makeup sounds just as amazing as she makes it sound!