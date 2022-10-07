Aima Baig says rumors, trolling affected father’s health

Singer Aima Baig opened up on how her father’s health was affected because of the cheating accusation against her.

Aima Baig was accused of cheating former fiance Shahbaz Shigri with model Qes Ahmed by the latter’s girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

The singer wrote a heartfelt note for her father on his birthday. The celebrity said was never too close to him because of his work till he started living with her.

Aima Baig said her father got worried after the cheating rumours made rounds. The celebrity added he tried everything to get things fixed and make her feel at ease.

She added her father wanted to get the mental and physical chaos to be over for her.

“His tiny concerns, where he would ask me if he can make me my favourite sandwich or his delicate knocks on my door just to check up on me if I’m okay? His soft strokes on my head while I pretend to sleep,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

The singer added, “I could see, how badly he wanted to just go back in time when I was in school and if I was ever bullied by someone back then, he use to stand up for his little daughter and take me to my favourite candy shop later on, just to see that smile on my face.”

Aima Baig said he is the best father to her and is the only parent she has now. She said his efforts to fulfil both duties have been inspiring.

